DeSales opened its baseball postseason with an 11-0 shutout of Wilbur-Creston on the Irish field on Monday, May 9.
DeSales next goes to Spokane on Wednesday to play the winner of the Almira-Coulee-Hartline vs. Liberty Christian at 4 p.m.
The Irish plated five first-inning runs, added three in the second and ended the game early with three more in the fourth.
“Ryan Chase and Sal Sisk pitched a combined no-hitter today," DeSales coach Keith Woelber said. "It’s great to see them control the zone and keep their pitches down.
"Hitters got things going early, and that’s all we can ask," he said. "Be aggressive early in the counts. Wilbur-Creston-Keller has a great team and it was good to see how our boys would respond."
Chase went three innings on the mound for the Irish, striking out four, with Sisk going two innings with four strikeouts of his own.
Chase also had three of DeSales' seven hits in the game, driving in four RBIs.
The Irish took advantage of eight Wilbur-Creston errors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.