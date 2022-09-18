YAKIMA — DeSales' volleyball team picked up a split with Cascade Christian at the Yakima SunDome Tournament on Friday, Sept. 16.
The Irish did drop two-set matches against Granger, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse and Northwest Christian (Spokane).
DeSales started pool play against Class 2B school Granger, and fell 25-17, 25-20.
The second match against St. John-Endicott was a 25-21, 25-14 loss.
"The Irish played very competitively in the first set of the second match, starting off with a lead against the Eagles," DeSales coach Steve Ruthven said. "St. John used its experience to take back the lead and the set. (In the) second set, DeSales played excellent defense, but could not stay with the Eagles."
Then the Irish split with 1A Cascade Christian, falling 25-9 and winning 25-21.
"After a hard match against St. John-Endicott, the Irish looked a bit tired and did not come out fired up in the first set against Cascade," Ruthven said. "The second set, the Irish dug deep, found their energy, came back from a deficit to tie the set at 20-20, and then won the set by going on a 5-1 run, 25-21.
"The second set against Cascade was the highlight of the day for the Irish," he said. "They came from behind, fought hard as a team and beat the No. 1 team from our pool. It was great team work, communication and believing in each other that got them the win."
After sitting for four hours, the Irish could not get going in their tournament semifinal against Northwest Christian, as a first-round bye for getting the No. 1 seeding in the bracket play worked against them.
"Normally, a bye would be a welcomed event," Ruthven said. "But in this case, the ladies didn't get back into full form after the long break. Northwest Christian played solid, were sharper in their play and outperformed us."
NWC won the contest, 25-16, 25-15.
"At the end of the day, I am very proud of how the Lady Irish performed," Ruthven said. "We were very competitive against some good teams, improved throughout the tournament and strengthened as a team in our communication and team work. This was a great experience and will only help the Irish moving into our league season."
On the day, DeSales senior setter Tayle Mooney dished 43 assets, had five aces and was 84% serving, with junior Regina Nelson recording eight kills, three aces with 90% serving, sophomore Heidi Scott six kills, two blocks, 93% serving and 11 digs, sophomore Helen Hellberg Wilson 13 digs, and freshman Anniston Jimenez 11 kills and six blocks.
"Heidi and Helen had strong showings today," Ruthven said. "Both had excellent passing and backrow defense.
Tayle again showed great leadership as the setter and team captain, spread the ball around on offense and played great defense."
The Irish next go to Pomeroy on Tuesday.
