DeSales' defense forced six turnovers and registered eight sacks in a 54-22 Southeast 1B League victory over defending champion Pomeroy on Friday, Sept. 9, at Ty Baffney Field.
The Irish, who opened their 2022 season with a 46-14 triumph over South Christian on Sept. 3, improved to 2-0 after opening league play in successful fashion.
Pomeroy, which commenced its campaign by shutting out Orofino (Idaho) on Sept. 1, is 1-1.
DeSales senior quarterback Joe Baffney, who rushed for three touchdowns and a game-high 181 yards, gave the Irish an early 8-0 lead with a 10-yard scoring run and 2-point conversion at the 7:06 mark of the first quarter.
The Pirates marched inside the Irish 10 late in the period, but were denied a potential game-tying tally when Jack Lesko intercepted a Trevin Kimble pass at his five and returned it 72 yards to the Pomeroy 23-yard line.
DeSales scored its second touchdown with 22 seconds left in the period on a 30-yard strike from Baffney to Caden McCollaugh.
Running back Sean Sollars, who ran for 157 yards, increased the Irish lead to 22-0 on a 6-yard run and 2-point conversion with 5:48 left in the second quarter.
Baffney scored from 27 yards out with four minutes to go and DeSales went into halftime with a 28-8 lead.
The Irish scored three touchdowns within the first two minutes of the third quarter. Baffney raced 53 yards for the first and hit Carter Green with a 12-yard pass for TD No. 2.
But perhaps the final score of the blitz was the night's most electrifying. Defensive tackle Jake Wilson reached high to grab a Kimble screen toss and rumbled 35 yards to paydirt with 10:02 on the clock.
Sollars scored DeSales' last touchdown — a 57-yard rush — with 7:43 to go in the final quarter. Baffney added a 2-point run afterward.
"It was a good night overall," DeSales coach Josh Richard said. "Joe and Sean ran the ball well, and we produced some big plays on defense.
"I also want to applaud our younger players for stepping up when our starters left the game due to injury or cramps," Richard said. "They gave us some quality minutes."
DeSales plays Sunnyside Christian next Friday at Zillah High School. Game time is 7 p.m.
