ZILLAH — DeSales jumped out to a 22-0 lead after one quarter and never looked back in a 44-20 victory over Sunnyside Christian in Southeast 1B football action on Friday, Sept. 16, at Zillah High School.
Irish running backs Sean Sollars and Diego Caso, along with quarterback Joe Baffney, combined for 304 rushing yards as the Irish claimed their second league victory and improved to 3-0 overall.
Sollars ran for 124 yards, Baffney added 97, and Caso contributed 83 yards in the contest.
Baffney set the game's tone with a 51-yard touchdown run just nine seconds into the first quarter.
Wide receiver Jack Lesko caught first-half touchdown passes of 14 and 18 yards, and Sollars rushed for second-half scores of 12 and 53 yards.
Caso capped DeSales' first-quarter scoring with a 2-yard rush at the 1:09 mark.
The Irish defense registered four sacks and had nine tackles for lost yardage.
"We got off to a good start, but we know we can play better," DeSales coach Josh Richard said. "The coaches know it and the boys know it. We have some things to clean up, but with that said, it's a good feeling to go into a bye week undefeated."
DeSales' next game is Sept. 30 when it hosts St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse at Ty Baffney Field.
