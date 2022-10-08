Diego Caso rushed for four touchdowns, while Sean Sollars and Joe Baffney ran for three apiece, as undefeated DeSales moved to 4-0 in the Southeast 1B ranks and 5-0 overall after a 90-0 victory over Yakama Tribal on Friday, Oct. 7, at Ty Baffney Field.
Caso scored on totes of four, 42, 18 and 25 yards.
Sollars tallied from 37, 15 and 12 yards out, and Baffney crossed the goal line from five and 71 yards away.
Caso gained 165 yards in the game on eight carries.
Baffney threw just three passes in the contest and all of them went for touchdowns — 33 yards to Jack Lesko, 35 yards to Sal Sisk, and 19 yards to Carter Green.
The Irish defense held the Eagles to 137 yards of total offense including minus-3 rushing on 17 carries, recovered two fumbles, and picked off two passes.
Six Yakima Tribal plays ended behind the line of scrimmage.
The Irish led 46-0 at the end of the first quarter and 70-0 at halftime.
"Our boys continue to start fast," DeSales coach Josh Richard said. "Our defense recovered a couple of fumbles early that put our offense in good field position.
"We still have a lot of work ahead of us, but the boys are buying in to what we're trying to do," he said. "They are very coachable and fun to be around."
DeSales plays at Touchet next Friday at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.