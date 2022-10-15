TOUCHET — Wide receiver Jack Lesko caught four passes for 103 yards and returned an interception 40 yards for a score as undefeated DeSales ran its records to 5-0 in the Southeast 1B League and 6-0 overall with a 64-7 victory over Touchet on Friday, Oct. 14.
Lesko caught touchdown throws of 31, 24 and 18 yards from quarterback and fellow senior Joe Baffney.
The Irish led 32-0 after one quarter. Lesko's first two touchdowns were DeSales' first and third scores of the game.
Running back Sean Sollars scored the visitor's second six-pointer of the quarter from 77 yards out and Diego Caso ended the frame with a 9-yard rush to paydirt.
Lesko's latter tallies occurred in the second quarter and DeSales went into halftime up 48-0.
Caso scored on a 33-yard jaunt and Levi Bingham caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Sal Sisk in the third quarter to end the Irish scoring for the contest.
Baffney had four 2-point conversions in the game, Caso collected three, and Allen Campos-Ontiveros grabbed a 2-point pass from Sisk.
Touchet's only touchdown happened in the fourth quarter on a 48-yard run by Haden Kincaid. Thad Krumbah booted the extra point following Kincaid's effort.
"We love these fast starts," DeSales coach Josh Richard said. "The boys came out focused and got out of the shoot quickly.
"While I'm happy with the win, I'm not happy with the penalties we committed," Richard said. "Ten penalties for 106 yards is not acceptable. Our coaches and players are bound and determined to clean this up."
DeSales hosts Tekoa-Rosalia next Friday at 7 p.m.
