STANFIELD, Ore. — DeSales and Prescott opened the 2019 high school volleyball season here at the Cat Clash Tournament on Saturday.
The tournament included 10 team, with matches ending at a 25-minute time limit.
Prescott won four of its nine sets in pool play, and went on to defeat DeSales in bracket play in straight sets, 25-20 and 25-21.
The Tigers were led on the day by junior setter Karina Quiroz and junior middle blocker Jena Rowlette with eight and nine aces respectively.
Prescott also had senior outside hitter Vianey Granados chipping in four aces, six kills and seven digs on the day.
“I’m really pleased with how we played,” Tigers coach Bob Young said. “It was our first games of the year, whereas the Oregon schools have been playing a while. We served and passed well. We were short-handed and had some girls out of position, so I’m especially pleased with our performance.”
Meanwhile, DeSales competed hard in its first tournament of the year and finished with a 1-4 record for the day.
The Irish started the morning with a loss to host team Echo 25-7 and 15-12.
Rebounding in its second match, DeSales defeat Jewel 25-20.
Afternoon matches ended with three Irish losses, to Wallowa in two sets 25-4 and 25-9, Nixyaawii 25-17, and then the two sets against Prescott.
“We struggled with serve receive errors and confidence in our passing against the better teams,” Irish coach Steve Ruthven said. “The players did show improvement through the day, were more consistent in their play in the afternoon and never let themselves lose effort or spirit. Overall, the day was good. Our team put in a good effort, we know where we are and what we need to focus on.”