POMEROY — DeSales, Prescott and Pomeroy opened their high school boys and girls track and field season here Wednesday, March 31.
"The meet consisted of nine 1B schools from Districts 7 and 9," DeSales coach Boe Ebding said. "This was the first meet of the season and comes after having the 2020 season wiped away from the COVID 19 pandemic."
Lucas Hicks bested two events for DeSales, winning the boys 100-meter dash and long jump, while teammate Patrick Jones topped the 1,600.
"These two young men are really stepping up for the Irish and are showing great leadership for the younger athletes," Ebding said.
Antonio Hernandez highlighted Prescott performances, placing fourth in the boys discus, javelin and triple jump.
Pomeroy had victories from Colton Slaybaugh in the boys pole vault, as well as its 1,600-meter relay team of Josh Kepner, Jayden Slusser, Nicholas Vendeland and Trevin Walton.
Meanwhile, the locals had a number of girls placing as high as second in different events.
DeSales' Morgan Thomas nearly won the girls discus, and she also was third in the 100, fourth in shot put, and fifth in long jump.
"To see her opening up with these performances after so much time away from meets is exciting to think of what she will accomplish in the weeks to come," Ebding said, preparing his team for their next meet, April 14 in Pomeroy.
For Pomeroy, Haliee Brewer was runner-up in the girls 100 and high jump, Katie Boyer was second in the pole vault, and Raelin Borley nearly took javelin.
Angeles Ayala shined for Prescott, placing fourth in girls javelin.