RITZVILLE, Wash. — DeSales, Pomeroy, and Prescott competed in a District 7 and 9 track and field meet here Friday, May 7.
The meet consisted of the top 16 competitors in each event from the spring season for Districts 7 and 9, Irish coach Bowe Ebding said. Desales qualified nine athletes for the meet.
The day was a big mix of emotions for the Irish crew, Ebding said. "Our two seniors had polarizing experiences," Ebding said.
Case in point: Lucas Hicks. Seen by many as the favorite to capture both the long jump and 100 meters, according to Ebding, Hicks grabbed his hamstring three-quarters down the runway on his opening jump.
"Lucas has battled through a great deal of discomfort for us this year and time and time again proved himself to be the best in our division," Ebding said. "It was heartbreaking to see his senior season come to the end it did."
By contrast, fellow senior and miler Patrick Jones capped his career with a seven-second personal record and a second-place finish in the mile (4 minutes, 54.86 seconds) and claimed hardware in the 800 (fifth place, 2:20.87), Ebding said.
"I can’t thank these two young men enough for their dedication to our program and the leadership they have demonstrated, especially through all the uncertainty of the last two seasons," Ebding said. "I know they’ll both go on to do great things and represent us well as alumni."
On the girls side Irish sophomores Morgan Thomas and Emmalyne Jimenez finished their seasons with strong performances. Thomas took home gold in the shot put (34 feet) and discus (114-8) while also scoring in the 100 (eighth, 14.91).
Jimenez battled through an ugly wind and really opened up a gap in her second lap to take the title in the 800, Ebding said, with a mark of 2:30.97.
"The performances these girls put on at these meets are truly show stopping," Ebding said. "We are blessed to have them for two more seasons."
Rounding out the list of DeSales' top-eight performers were sophomore Erik Auth in the 3200 (fifth, 13:03.98), and freshmen Carter Green in the mile (seventh, 5:26.68), Levi Bingham in the 800 (seventh, 2:26.56), and Regina Nelson in the girls long jump (fifth, 14-5).
Like DeSales, Pomeroy and Prescott had several of its athletes post top eight finishes.
The Pirates placed five athletes in the top six of the boys pole vault. Colton Slaybaugh won it (14-0), Braedon Fruh was third (10-6), Tyler Slaybaugh was fourth (10-0), Tyler Bagby was fifth (9-6), and Kyler Denny was sixth (8-6).
Colton Slaybaugh (12.56), Nicholas Vendeland (12.61), and Tyler Slaybaugh (12.86) were third, fourth and eighth, respectively, in the 100; Vendeland was second in the high jump (5-6) and third in the 200 (25.36); Fruh joined the Slaybaughs and Vendeland to place second in the 400 relay (48.88); Denny, Cash Copher, Josh Kepner, and Trevin Walton were sixth in the 1600 relay (4:13.87). and Steele placed fifth in the shot put (39-2) and eighth in the javelin (116-0).
Prescott's Salvador Ayala was third in the 110 hurdles (19.95) and seventh in the 300 hurdles (51.32). Teammate Antonio Hernandez was third in the discus (112-3) and eighth in the triple jump (33-7).
Pomeroy's girls received a strong effort from Raelin Borley. She was second in the javelin (101-1), third in the discus (87-10), and fourth in the shot (31-2.5).
The Pirates' Hailee Brewer was fourth in the pole vault (6-0) and fifth in the high jump (4-4). Natalia Larios was fifth in the pole vault (5-6) and Ashlee Pemberton was seventh in the javelin (78-0) and eighth in the 100 hurdles (23.44) for the Pirates.
The Prescott girls were led by Ericka Eulloqui. She was fourth in the long jump (14-8.5) and fifth in both the 100 hurdles (19.66) and 300 hurdles (57.35).
Jena Rowlette was eighth in the shot put (27-2) and Angeles Ayala was eighth (75-4) in the discus for the Tigers.