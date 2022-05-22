SPOKANE — DeSales, Prescott and Pomeroy track and field athletes qualified for the 1B state meet at the District 6/7/9 Championship at Ridgeline High School here on Friday and Saturday, May 20-21.
The top six finishers qualified for the state meet at Eastern Washington University on Friday and Saturday.
The Pirates' Sidney Bales won the boys 100 meters with a personal record of 11.74, with teammate Colton Slaybaugh third in 11.91, and Bales finished second in the 200 in 24.07.
Slaybaugh also won the long jump with a PR of 19 feet, 11.75 inches.
Pomeroy took five of the six state qualifying marks in the pole vault, with Colton Slaybaugh winning at 14 feet even, followed by Bales (12-06), Braedon Fruh (12 feet), Tyler Bagby fourth (11 feet) and Tyler Slaybaugh sixth (10-06).
Pomeroy's Tyler Slaybaugh (fourth, 12.01) and DeSales' Jadon Bingham (fifth, 12.02) also qualified for state in the boys 100.
In the boys 800, DeSales'' Levi Bingham placed fifth in 2:15.18.
Prescott's Salvador Ayala had a PR to finish fourth in the 110 hurdles in 18.53.
The Pirate boys' 400 relay of Braedon Fruh, Bales, Tyler Slaybaugh and Colton Slaybaugh won in 45.91, and Pomeroy's 1,600 relay of Fruh, Trevin Walton, Kyzer Herres and Tyler Slaybaugh placed fourth in 3:50.27.
In the shot put, Pirate Troy Steele placed fourth at 37 feet, 8.75 inches.
DeSales' Jadon Bingham was second in the javelin at 155-03.5, with Pomeroy's Steele third at 136-08.
On the girls side, DeSales' Emmalyne Jimenez won the 200 meters in 27.25, as well as winning the 800 in 2:27.98, and the 1,600 with a PR of 5:36.46.
DeSales' Morgan Thomas won the shot put at 36-11.50, and the discus at 118-06.
Pomeroy's Katie Boyer won the pole vault with a PR of 8-09.
Irish teammates Sarah Auth had a PR to take second in the 1,600 in 6:01.5, and Izzie Parker qualified with a sixth-place finish in the 400 with a PR of 1:07.22.
DeSales' Heidi Scott took third in the 300 hurdles in 54.79.
The Pirate girls' 400 relay of Beth Zimmerman, Boyer, Michealle Debord and Haliee Brewer qualified with a sixth-place finish in 56.76, and the Irish 800 relay of Parker, Scott, Helen Hellberg-Wilson and Jimenez placed third in 1:54.18.
In the girls 1,600 relay, DeSales team of Parker, Scott, Auth and Regina Nelson came in third in 4:38.65, with Pomeroy's team of Zimmerman, Boyer, Debord and Brewer fourth in 4:52.50.
Pomeroy's Raelin Borley fourth at 32-07.50 in the shot, and fourth in the javelin at 94-11.
And DeSales' Nelson placed fifth in the long jump at 15-01.5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.