SPRINGDALE, Wash. — DeSales Catholic High School's varsity softball team earned a spot at regionals next week as the Irish bested Mary Walker in a postseason play-in game Tuesday, May 10, with a 10-8 defeat.
The Irish (11-7 record) had finished their regular season third in the 1B Southeast Conference, forcing them into the playoff at Mary Walker, of 1B Northeast.
Victorious, the Irish advance to the double-elimination regional tournament with opening-round action May 16.
The Irish kept their season alive with strong performances from up and down their lineup at Mary Walker.
Hadley Dunham went 4-for-4 with a run batted in and three stole bases for the Irish while teammate Veronica Rehnolds was 3-for-4 with two RBI, Kate Dunham was 2-for-4 with two RBI, and Dylan Grant was 2-for-4 with a double.
The Irish took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning, and they stayed ahead to the end though Mary Walker made several rallies.
It was a 4-3 game after five when the Irish put together a six-run outburst.
Mary Walker answered with three runs in the bottom of the sixth and two more in the seventh to make it a nailbiter, but the Irish held them off.
