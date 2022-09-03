DeSales' offense amassed 347 rushing yards and its defense limited visiting Sound Christian to 87 on Saturday, Sept. 3, during a 48-14, season-opening football victory at Ty Baffney Field.
Senior quarterback Joe Baffney ran for 150 yards and threw for 100 in the first half of the contest that the Irish led 40-0 at halftime.
Diego Caso logged 135 yards on eight carries and Sean Sollars had 98 yards on five totes.
"We ran the ball well throughout the game," DeSales coach Josh Richard said. "It was one of the highlights we enjoyed on a very satisfying day."
Sollars got DeSales on the board with a five-yard touchdown rush at the 9:32 mark of the first quarter. A 2-point conversion by Baffney gave the Irish an 8-0 lead.
Baffney and a fellow senior — wide receiver Jack Lesko — hooked up for the first of two pitch-and-catch scores just over six minutes later. The strike from 45 yards out with 3:19 left in period one, coupled with a Sollars' conversion, made it 16-0.
DeSales tallied three touchdowns of 20-plus yards in the second quarter. Sollars raced 67 yards for the first TD, Baffney and Lesko teamed up for a 26-yard play, and Baffney galloped 90 yards for touchdown number three.
Baffney hooked up with Caden McCollaugh for the initial 2-point play of the quarter while Sollars and Caso added two points apiece with conversions after the second and third touchdowns of the period, respectively.
Caso provided the Irish with their final explosive snap of the game - a 71-yard touchdown scamper at the 1:50 mark of the third quarter.
"We had a lot of big plays," Richard said. "The boys executed well on each of them."
If there was one dark cloud amongst the day's silver linings, it reared its ugly head disguised as a penalty flag. DeSales committed 12 infractions for 109 yards.
"We've got some things to clean up," Richard said. "It will be a point of emphasis in practice this upcoming week."
The Irish host defending league champion Pomeroy next Friday at 7 p.m.
"We'll have our hands full," Richard said. "I have no doubt that Pomeroy will present us with one of our greatest challenges of the year. We need to focus on this tall task in front of us and be ready to go on Friday."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.