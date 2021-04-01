DeSales sophomore Jack Lesko rode two birdies to a 40 for low score at a nine-hole, par 36 Wine Valley Course at a small school golf tournament on Wednesday, March 31.
Pomeroy freshman Chase Caruso carded 45 on the girls' side.
DeSales' Frankie Worden shot a 49, with Tim Gogl and Robert Rochester carding 60s.
The tournament followed a season-opening round on Monday at Veterans Memorial Golf Course.
"Most DeSales kids improved significantly from the first to second tournament," Irish coach Lon Olson said. "Jack's 40 with two birdies is a really good scoe for this time of years."
Lesko shot a 46 at Veterans Memorial, Worden a 59, while Gogl shot 67 and Rochester 73.
DeSales' Eli Hurwitz and Danny Freeman both shot 61 on Wednesday after rounds of 69 and 63, respectively, on Monday.
Franklin Magnaghi (47, 62), Jake Buratto (54, 66) and Luke Nelson (83, 86) rounded out the Irish contingent.
Pomeroy's Brady Bott followed Monday's 61 with a 67 at Wine Valley on Wednesday.
On the girls' side, Walla Walla Valley Academy's Macyn Sherger shot 50 on Wednesday after carding a 53 at Vets on Monday.
Knights teammate Nell Dodds recorded a 51 at Wine Valley after not playing the Veterans Memorial course.
DeSales freshman Lauren Williams carded a 67 on Wednesday after her 69 on Monday.
Irish sophomore Erin Beck didn't play on Wednesday, but shot a 68 on Monday.