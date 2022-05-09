DeSales' Jack Lesko and Pomeroy's Chase Caruso were medalists at the Class 1B sub-district golf match at Veterans Memorial Golf Course on Monday, May 9.
Both Lesko and Caruso carded 84s to win the boys and girls fields, respectively.
There were 23 boys and 18 girls in the match.
Also for DeSales' boys, Eli Hurwitz turned in a 97, with Frankie Worden, Jake Buratto and Franklin Magnaghi carded 100s and Matt Beck 109.
All six Irish boys qualified for the district match at Red Wolf in Clarkston next Monday.
"First time EVER that all six boys qualified for district!" DeSales coach Lon Olson said. "Weather was decent but cool, not ideal conditions, but obviously didn’t seem to effect the Fighting Irish!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.