DeSales’ Jack Lesko led area golfers with an 82, with Pomeroy’s Chase Caruso right behind at 83, at the Wine Valley Invite at Wine Valley Golf Club on Wednesday, April 27.
“Very good competition in very playable conditions,” Irish coach Lon Olson said. “Jack’s doing a nice job shooting consistently in the mid 80s.”
Baker won the team event, with Isaiah Jones medaling at 72.
“Baker has a very good chance of winning Oregon’s 4A state tournament,” Olson said.
Tri-Cities Prep finished second, with Walla Walla High third.
The Blue Devils’ Carson Hutchinson carded an 84, Hunter Pope 89, and Rhett Babcock and Devin Evans 92s.
DeSales’ Lesko was followed by Jake Buratto 89, Frankie Worden 92 and Matt Beck 99.
Mac-Hi’s boys, which placed fifth, were led by Michael Kain’s 90, followed by Hunter Brown at 96, Nathan Estrada 101 and Noah Norton 110.
College Place’s Lash Corbett finished at 100, with Dayton-Waitsburg’s Theo Anderson 102 and Caleb Barron 108, and Pomeroy’s Brady Bott 101 and Jett Slusser 103.
On the girls side, Walla Walla Valley Academy’s Nell Dodds carded 92 and Hailey Werner 99.
Alexis Wooters led the Irish girls with a 102, Lauren Williams had a 110 and Tori Kimble 129.
College Place’s Megan Foertsch carded a 105 and Alison Scruggs 119.
Jake had the big break through with a 14 stoke improvement over his lowest ever 18! 8th grader Matt Beck improved his best by 7 stokes and 1st time breaking 100. Both Alexis & Lauren had career scores by 18 & 3 strokes respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.