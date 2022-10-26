DeSales evened its Southeast 1B League volleyball record at 5-5 with a four-set victory over Liberty Christian in the Irish gym on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
DeSales won 25-18, 18-25, 25-22, 25-21.
The Irish are now ready for postseason play, probably against Oakesdale in the first round, DeSales coach Steve Ruthven estimates.
"Pink Night and Senior Night at DeSales brought high energy into the gym, and the Lady Irish harnessed the energy to beat the league-leading Patriots," Ruthven said.
"The Lady Irish wanted to get a win for the seniors, and with the help of a high-energy home crowd, we were able to capture the win."
Liberty Christian brought an undefeated league record at 9-0 into the match.
"We knew we had to play excellent defense and keep our errors to a minimum to be able to battle Liberty Christian," Ruthven said. "We kept our errors down and our defense stepped up to test."
Sophomore Irish libero Helen Hellberg Wilson led the defense with 39 digs.
DeSales senior middle Emma Klein recorded nine kills and four aces, and was 15 for 15 serving with 18 digs, junior outside hitter Regina Nelson had 10 kills and three aces on 86% serving, and senior setter Tayle Mooney had two kills, 29 assists and 13 digs.
"This was a big win for our seniors, our team and a great way to end the league season," Ruthven said. "It gives our girls confidence and momentum heading into tournament play."
