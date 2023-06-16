DeSales Catholic School's Joe Baffney was honored by scorebooklive.com as its 2022-23 Washington Class 1B Senior Male Athlete of the Year, the web site announced Wednesday, June 14.
Baffney graduated June 3 after a school year highlighted by repeated successes with the Irish in football, basketball and then baseball.
Far from done as an athlete, Baffney had committed by play NCAA Division III football in Spokane at Whitworth University.
Baffney's stellar senior year at DeSales caught the attention of SBLive.
Starting with football, Baffney was instrumental in the Irish reaching the State championship quarterfinals.
The Southeast 1B Conference named Baffney an all-star, both as quarterback and linebacker, for the second consecutive season.
Back at it over the winter on the basketball court, Baffney made all-league first-team and helped the Irish place third at State — the highest finish in school history.
Another stellar season followed with baseball, as Baffney and the Irish placed fourth at State.
Baffney again made the All-SE1B First Team and set a new school record with his 46 stolen bases.
