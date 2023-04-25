There were plenty of thrills at DeSales Catholic High School's varsity baseball games Tuesday, April 25, as the regular season schedule winds down to a close before giving way to the inevitable postseason excitement.
The Irish (17-1 overall, 11-1 in the Southeast 1B League), tied with Liberty Christian for atop league standings after being handed their only loss this season Saturday in Pomeroy, won both games of a challenging doubleheader against third-place Sunnyside Christian.
Joe Baffney made the Irish winners in the first game when his extra-inning blast to the left-center field gap drove home Wade Huether in the eighth for a 5-4 victory.
Baffney had just spared the Irish a scare in the seventh with his relay throw home from Huether out in left to catcher Connor Nunes for the tag at the plate that denied Sunnyside Christian a potential go-ahead run.
The Irish then wrapped up the day with a 10-4 victory that had been a different kind of rollercoaster, one that featured them coming from behind to score all of the last nine runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
"It was great," Irish coach Keith Woelber said. "Those were great games, hard-fought. We've run into some teams that are tough. Pomeroy was the same way.
"They make it so you've got to play your best baseball, and we came through in the end today. It was nice to see."
More suspense is up next for the Irish with their regular-season finale Tuesday, May 2, sending them to Richland for a showdown at Liberty Christian.
Based on these last couple of weeks, the Irish should have their nerves ready for the tension that comes with the postseason by the time it gets going.
"It's good to see we're playing our best baseball going into what's going to be a good matchup," Woelber said. "Liberty Christian is playing really well. We're both at the top, so it'll be good to see where we stand.
"I'm excited for it."
The doubleheader Tuesday at DeSales showcased a lot of skills the Irish have developed this season.
Every run-scoring hit in the first game wound up being crucial and, while Baffney supplied a couple of them, the Irish took contributions from Huether as well as Sal Sisk and Trey McCauley.
But the Irish lineup wound up needing a jumpstart in the second game as they went to the fifth inning down 4-1, and Billy Holtzinger provided it with his two-run homer.
The rejuvenated Irish soon had Sisk singling home both Remy Arceo and Caden McCollaugh for a 5-4 lead, and they would be followed by five more insurance runs before the inning finished.
"We swung the bat really well," Woelber said. "Everybody in our lineup, one through nine. Even the bottom of our lineup, Wade and Trey, was on base a lot today. That's good to see."
The Irish also had Sisk, McCollaugh and Holtzinger, along with Malachi Raymond, taking turns on the pitchers mound for a combined total of 23 strikeouts over 15 innings.
