SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — DeSales Catholic High School's varsity boys basketball team won its Southeast 1B Conference Grape Division matchup Friday, Feb. 3, as the Irish captured the regular season league title with their victory at Sunnyside Christian in an 81-67 decision.
The Irish upped their overall record this year to 19-1 and their league mark at 10-0. They are ranked No. 2 in the state, according to the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association rating percentage index.
They are scheduled to next play Thursday, Feb. 9, hosting St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse in a postseason district tournament first-round playoff.
The Irish prevailed Friday against a Sunnyside Christian team ranked No.4 in the state.
Carter Green finished the night with 21 points for the Irish while teammates Spencer Green and Jack Lesko each had 15 points, Caden McCollaugh and Joe Baffney added 12 apiece, Billy Holtzinger contributed four, and Daniel Balof chipped in a basket.
"It has been a long time since we have come away with a victory on Sunnyside Christian's court," Irish coach Eric Wood said. "The effort tonight by our boys was extremely impressive, and it was truly a complete team win.
"The atmosphere tonight was what we expected. A good crowd on hand as Sunnyside was honoring their seniors, and two highly ranked teams facing each other."
The Irish went to halftime up 46-28.
"We came out fired up. The boys were flying around on the court, and the ball was finding the bottom of the net frequently."
Green wound up converting seven 3-pointers.
"All of our starters were in double figures tonight, led by Carter Green who was feeling it from behind the arc," Wood said. "We knew coming into the second half that we were going to take some shots from Sunnyside, and I just wanted our boys to hold their composure and trust that we have what it takes to close the second half out.
"This was probably our best offensive showing all season, and it's perfect timing. We have been getting a lot of good looks over the past few games, but we have struggled to score consistently. We needed this game for our confidence as we enter playoffs."
