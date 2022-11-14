Sixth-seeded DeSales will oppose league rival and No. 3-seed Liberty Christian in the quarterfinals of the Washington Class 1B state football playoffs on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 1 p.m. at Hanford High School in Richland, according to bracket information released Monday on the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Web site.
Also on Saturday at 1 p.m., Weston-McEwen's football team advances to the Oregon Class 2A state semifinals against Colton at Barlow High School.
The TigerScots defeated Lowell, 27-21, on Saturday in the state quarterfinals to advance. They take an 8-2 record against 10-1 Colton, out of the Tri-River Conference on Saturday.
Weston-McEwen's Special District 4 rival Heppner squares off with Oakland in the other state 2A semifinal on Saturday afternoon in Hillsboro, Ore.
The Irish qualified for the quarterfinal round after they defeated Quilcene, 54-14, in a round-of-12 contest on Friday, Nov. 11, at Ty Baffney Field.
DeSales, including one win by forfeit, takes a 9-1 record into Saturday's game against the undefeated Patriots (9-0).
Liberty Christian handed DeSales its only loss of 2022 thus far — a 14-8 verdict in the regular-season finale for both teams on Nov. 4 at Hanford High School.
The Patriots' triumph clinched an undisputed Southeast 1B League championship for the Richland-based program.
Saturday's foray into the state quarterfinals will be the first for the Irish program since 2017, when it competed as a 2B school.
The dates, times and locations for the remaining quarterfinal contests are also set for Saturday.
Top-seeded Odessa takes on No. 8 Naselle at noon on Lions Field in Moses Lake; No. 2 Neah Bay plays No. 7 Wellpinit at 1 p.m. at Forks High School; and fourth-seeded Mossyrock squares off with No. 5 Liberty Bell at 5 p.m. in Centralia's Tiger Stadium.
