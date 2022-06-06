DeSales Catholic High School's 2022 girls golf team came away with a state championship in academics.
The Irish included Talise Bivins, Leah Ruthven, Erin Beck, Tori Kimble, Lauren Williams, Anna Konen and Alexis Wooters.
They compiled a cumulative grade point average of 3.852, besting the 66 teams in Class 1B girls golf.
The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) awards academic state champions every fall, winter and spring to recognize the teams and schools which maintained the highest standard of studies during a season of competitive youth athletics, encourage keeping studies as a priority for student-athletes, and reward the well-balanced teams.
Any team with an average GPA of at least 3.0, based on the 4.0 scale, qualifies.
Teams with an average GPA 3.00-3.49 qualify for the Distinguished Team Award, while those with an average GPA 3.50-4.00 qualify for the Outstanding Team Award.
Meanwhile, the team with the highest average GPA for its sport and classification is recognized as Academic State Champion.
To qualify for Academic State Champions, a varsity team must include all students who participated at the varsity level.
DeSales golf coach Lon Olson likened his girls team to "rocket scientists."
None were seniors, giving Olson optimism for a well-rounded, successful and experienced roster next year.
In addition to academics, the Irish shined on the course.
Williams not only went all the way to the state championship tournament May 24-25 in Deer Park, Washington, she passed its first-round cut and was one of the last 21 girls competing on the final day.
The sophomore had placed second at districts May 16 in Clarkston, Washington, at Red Wolf Golf Club, and Kimble was only four strokes short of joining her at state.
Their season had already featured a Blue Mountain Cup victory in March.
