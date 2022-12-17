DeSales Catholic High School's varsity girls basketball team notched its second straight lopsided win Saturday, Dec. 17, at home, as the Irish crushed Tekoa-Rosalia in a 52-12 rout.
Similar outcome for the Irish two days earlier in Prescott where they dominated the Tigers in a 63-31 defeat.
The Irish finished the week with their overall record so far this season at 3-3.
"A nice way to go into Christmas break," Irish coach Wyatt Withers said.
The Irish next play Dec. 29-30 with DeSales hosting its annual Christmas tournament.
They look to continue their success from this week.
On Wednesday in Prescott, the Irish won their latest Southeast 1B Conference Grape Division matchup to even their league record at 2-2.
Anniston Jimenez scored a game-high 21 points for the Irish while teammate Abi Guest added 10 points, Lian Skarrup had 9, Heidi Scott 8, Regina Nelson 4, Emmalyne Jimenez 4, Lin Skaarup 3, Morgan Thomas 2, Tori Kimble 2.
While leading all scorers, Anniston Jimenez connected on three 3-pointers.
The Irish went to halftime up 38-16 and never looked back.
"We had a plan to push the ball and run the court, and we executed that well from the beginning," Withers said. "Anniston Jimenez had a big night for us."
Despite an early deficit, Prescott wound up with six players contributing points.
"We're happy to have Prescott back playing basketball this year," Withers said. "They had a good group with good energy, and we look forward to their competition on the future."
The Irish were back at it Saturday, and enjoyed another big win.
Emmalyne Jimenez and Nelson each scored a game-high 13 points, Scott and Thomas finished with 8 apiece, Guest added 5, Anniston Jimenez 3, Skarrup 2.
They went to halftime up 30-2.
"It was nicely balanced night for us scoring-wise," Withers said. "We moved the ball well and kept the turnovers down.
"We got out and ran the ball well in the beginning but had some struggles finishing in the first quarter. In the second quarter, Regina Nelson really stepped up for us and start putting the ball in the basket which helped us break loose."
The Irish go into the holidays on a positive note.
"We're looking forward to our Christmas Classic Tournament," Wither said.
