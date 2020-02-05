Tied after one quarter of play, the DeSales girls realized they were in for a battle with Dayton-Waitsburg in their Eastern Washington Athletic Conference basketball matchup here on Tuesday.
D-W would never back down, but the Irish took over in the second and third quarters, holding on for a 40-24 win to close out the regular season.
Maddie Wahl finished as the game's top scorer with 14 points, including a pair of 3-pointers for DeSales (11-9 overall, 7-5 in the EWAC), which wrapped up the regular season with three wins in its last four games.
"I thought we played really well, particularly in the middle two quarters," Irish coach Tim Duncan said. "That's where the game was won. It was the kind of game where we really had to grind it out, and the girls did a great job, defensively especially."
DeSales looks to stay strong at districts, the Irish next playing Saturday in Granger, Wash., for a rematch with White Swan starting at 4:30 p.m.
The Irish lost at White Swan, 54-41, on Saturday.
Dayton-Waitsburg (3-17 overall, 3-9 in the EWAC) came here looking for revenge from a 52-39 loss to DeSales back on Jan. 4, and following back-to-back lopsided defeats over the weekend — to Burbank on Friday (71-22) and then Tri-Cities Prep the next day (57-30) — they managed to force the Irish into a battle.
But DeSales prevailed with a pair of strong inside performances as Wahl and Morgan Thomas each pulled down 12 rebounds.
Sadie Seney wound up leading D-W with seven points and eight rebounds, while teammate Mackena Culley hit a pair of 3-pointers.
DeSales 40, Dayton-Waitsburg 24
DAYTON-WAITSBURG (24) — Seney 7, Culley 6, Laughery 3, Boggs 3, Benavides 3, Larson 2.
DeSALES (40) — Wahl 14, Thomas 9, Arceo 7, Buratto 8, Skaarup 2.
D-W;8;5;5;6;—;24
DeSales;8;11;14;7;—40
3-points — D-W 5 (Culley 2) DeSales 3 (Wahl 2). Total fouls — D-W 17, DeSales 12. Fouled out — none. Techincal fouls — none. Rebounds — D-W 31 (Seney 8), DeSales 47 (Wahl 12, Thomas 12). Turnovers — D-W 21, DeSales 10. Assists — D-W 5, DeSales 7 (Buratto 5).