COLLEGE PLACE — DeSales' girls basketball team pulled out a 40-39 victory over Walla Walla Valley Academy here on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Morgan Thomas led the Irish in scoring with 19 points, with Regina Nelson putting up nine.
"It was a tight game the whole night," DeSales coach Wyatt Withers said. "I don't think the differential was ever more than six points. I was really proud how the Lady Irish never quit and played hard all four quarters.
"WWVA was tough, they had a lot of success moving the ball around and finding soft spots in which they hit a lot of medium-range 2-pointers," he said.
"Morgan Thomas had a big night for us. She finished with 19 points, scoring 10 of her points in the fourth quarter when we needed it most. Regina Nelson has had to step into being our point guard with the loss of Emmalyne Jimenez to a knee injury. Regina handled the pressure well and kept her composure through the night which really helped us offensively.
"It was nice to see that when the pressure was mounting toward the end of the game, our girls really picked up the defensive intensity," Withers said. "We've lost a few close games this year, it was a good experience for us to finish one with a win."
The Knights next play Columbia Adventist on Thursday, while the Irish host Prescott on Friday.
— Compiled by the Union-Bulletin
