DeSales' girls basketball team picked up a 31-24 Southeast 1B victory over Liberty Christian on the Irish court on Saturday, Jan. 28.
Anniston Jimenez and Morgan Thomas led the Irish with eight points apiece, with Heidi Scott scoring seven and Regina Nelson six. Thomas also grabbed 14 rebounds.
"This was our senior night, and it's always a big game for us," DeSales coach Wyatt Withers said. "We have four seniors, and we really want to go out and get a win for them. Senior Emmalyne Jimenez, who is out for the season with a knee injury, started the game for her final time. Because Liberty Christian won the tip, we played the first possession four versus five while we waited to get the ball back and call a timeout to sub her out. It was an emotional moment for the team, and we were glad we could do that for her.
"We played hard the whole night, and I could tell we were really playing with our hearts in this one," he said. "The second quarter was big for us, in which we held them scoreless.
"In the second half, our offense slowed down and we allowed them to gradually creep back in, which made for a stressful ending," Withers said. "Freshman Anniston Jimenez hit a big 3-pointer for us with about a minute to go, which really was a dagger to ice the game.
"Morgan dominated the defense boards for us, which really helped limit their second-chance opportunities, which was a huge factor in us pulling off the win."
The Irish next go to Sunnyside Christian on Friday to wrap up the regular season.
