WAITSBURG — DeSales girls went to Waitsburg on Saturday to play Dayton-Waitsburg in a league game on Saturday.
Desales started the game on the right foot as Dayton-Waitsburg got traction late in the game offensively.
DeSales won 52-39.
DeSales started the game with nailing their outside shoots, D-W found some rhythm offensively later in the first quarter, but DeSales had a 19-10 lead after the first.
Both offenses struggled in the second quarter to get anything going.
Both teams scored eight points in the quarter, bringing the halftime score to 27-18 DeSales.
DeSales found their rhythm again in the third quarter, and put up 16 points in the third.
Dayton-Waitsburg looked to close the gap in the fourth quarter down 43-26, and did just that, holding DeSales to just nine points as they scored 13.
Dayton-Waitsburg assistant coach Desirae jones said, "We refocused in the fourth (quarter) and stepped up the defense, but we ran out of time. We need a better offensive attack, with more girls scoring."
DeSales next play on Tuesday, Jan. 7 as they host Pomeroy with a 5:30 p.m. tip off.
Dayton-Waitsburg's next game is on Tuesday, Jan. 7 as they go to Walla Walla Valley Academy with a tip off time of 6 p.m.