RICHLAND — DeSales High School's 2022 football season came to an end on Saturday, Nov. 19, in the quarterfinals of the Class 1B state playoffs.
The Irish dropped an 84-50 decision to Liberty Christian at Hanford High School.
The Patriots, now 10-0 on the season, will play Neah Bay in the state semifinals next weekend.
DeSales ended 8-2 after suffering its second loss to the Patriots this season. Liberty Christian beat the Irish 14-8 on Nov. 4.
The Patriots produced one big play after another on Saturday, including touchdown passes of 46, 65, 20, 56, 65, and 18 yards from quarterback Keegan Bishop. He also ran for T.D.'s of 39 and 8 yards.
The Irish trailed by only two points, 44-42, late in the second quarter, but surrendered two touchdowns — one on a 75-yard return of a lost fumble — in the final 1:25 of the period and trailed 58-42 at halftime.
The Irish loss occurred despite the efforts of two senior leaders - quarterback Joe Baffney and wide receiver Jack Lesko.
Baffney threw for 284 yards in the first half before exiting the game due to injury late in the second quarter. Lesko caught five passes for 165 yards including touchdown receptions of 72 and 56 yards.
Baffney ended his career with 3,503 yards passing and 68 touchdowns compared to just eight interceptions. Lesko claimed 73 receptions in an Irish uniform for 1,702 yards and 37 scores.
DeSales junior Carter Green, who entered the game with five catches, had six on Saturday for 85 yards.
"We gave up too many big plays," DeSales coach Josh Richard said. "The two touchdowns they scored at the end of the first half — off turnovers — were devastating. Losing Joe and turning the ball over four times did not help either.
"With all of that said, I was proud of the way the boys continued to battle throughout the second half," Richard said. "They never gave up and the coaching staff is appreciative for both that and the season we had this year.
"We're losing some good seniors who are leaving a positive mark on our program, but we've got some good kids returning," Richard said. "The future of Irish football is looking bright."
