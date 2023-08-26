The DeSales Irish, who reached the Class 1B state football quarterfinals in 2022, are hoping to make additional strides this season under first-year head coach Travis McCauley.

“I thought it was necessary to step in and give a different voice to the program,” said McCauley, who has coached youth sports for a decade including middle school football and basketball last year. “I have high expectations and I’m looking to elevate this program.”

Which could be a tall order. DeSales, under former head coach now assistant Josh Richard, has racked up 24 wins in 33 games and made two postseason appearances since joining the 1B ranks in 2019.

But McCauley, a self-proclaimed student of sports, has his optimism fueled — despite the departures of two-way starters Joe Baffney and Jack Lesko — by a player turnout in the low 30s and the return of six starters on both offense and defense.

“We have a good amount of upperclassmen,” McCauley said.

Among them are senior linemen Remi Arceo (6-foot-1, 225 pounds), Caden McCollaugh (6-2, 185) and Danny Freeman (6-0, 175). McCollaugh will move from left to right tackle this season and Freeman will transition to center in place of junior Billy Holtzinger (5-9, 180), who is headed to the offensive backfield, McCauley said.

Senior Sean Sollars (5-9, 175), who rushed for 932 yards and 16 touchdowns a season ago, and junior Diego Caso (5-7, 165), who gained 713 yards and scored 12 T.D.’s, figure to contribute to the ground game significantly, McCauley said.

“Billy is a strong kid and we’re looking at putting the ball in that kid’s hands,” McCauley said. “Sean is very quick and Diego has stepped into the role of team leader.”

Senior Carter Green (5-7, 170) and junior Sal Sisk (5-10, 170) will lend their expertise to the wide receiver spot, McCauley said. Green and Sisk caught 11 passes apiece last year for 201 and 179 yards, respectively.

“Carter is a good leader and is looking forward to getting his chance to be that leader,” McCauley said. “There will be times when we can use Sal all over the field. He is a good runner with vision.”

Freshman Cohen Wood (5-7, 160) will assume the reins of the quarterback position.

“Having experience on the offensive line will help him develop,” McCauley said. “ We need to keep him healthy.

“We’re going to get a lot more kids involved,” McCauley said. “We’ll be spreading the ball around. We have a lot of kids who can handle the ball and make plays.”

Arceo, McCullough, Freeman and sophomore Connor Nunes (6-2, 185) will be up front on defense, and be supported by, among others, Caso and Holtzinger at the linebacker position, and cornerback candidates Green, Sisk, and senior Levi Bingham (6-2, 170), McCauley said.

The Irish defense collected 20 interceptions and registered 33 sacks in 2022.

“We should have a good defense,” McCauley said. “We have a lot of big, strong kids who are not afraid of anybody.”

McCauley sees defending champion Liberty Christian and Pomeroy as teams to be reckoned with in the Southeast 1B League.

DeSales has a 10-game schedule which includes an early-October matchup with reigning state champion Liberty Bell.

The Irish host Tekoa-Rosalia in their season opener Sept. 1.