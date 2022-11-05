RICHLAND — DeSales' quest for an undisputed Southeast 1B League football championship ended on Friday, Nov. 4, with a 14-8 loss to Liberty Christian in a battle of 8-0 teams at Hanford High School.
The Irish loss resulted in their second straight runner-up finish in the Southeast 1B League. DeSales finished a game behind Pomeroy a season ago.
Both teams will advance to the postseason. Pairings for the upcoming state playoffs will be posted on the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Web site this weekend at wiaa.com.
Strong winds contributed to the offensive struggles of both teams on Friday night. The Irish and Patriots combined for 15 pass completions on 47 attempts for 161 yards.
Liberty Christian, aided by a fourth-down, pass-interference penalty, scored the game's first touchdown at the 6:47 mark of the second quarter on a 22-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Keegan Bishop to wide receiver Drew Ott.
Bishop threw to Sam Culver for the 2-point conversion to give the Patriots an 8-0 lead.
DeSales, which managed just 85 yards of total offense and four first downs in the opening half, bellowed out a solid statement at the outset of the third quarter.
The Irish drove 49 to the game-tying score — a six-yard TD throw from Joe Baffney to Jack Lesko with 8:54 on the clock.
Sean Sollars rushed across the goal line for the 2-point conversion that knotted the score at 8-8.
DeSales threatened to take the lead later in the period after a defensive stop. But a lost fumble on a first-and-goal scenario at the Patriots' 8 ended that possibility.
Liberty Christian took advantage of the bobble by driving 96 yards for what proved to be the game-winning tally. Bishop rushed into the end zone from 2 yards away with 8:44 left in the final quarter.
The Irish had two possessions in the fourth quarter, but were unable to produce another score. They moved to the Liberty Christian 22 in the waning seconds, but a final pass attempt by Sal Sisk — in for Baffney, who was injured on the previous play — went incomplete.
Both quarterbacks eclipsed the 100-yard rushing plateau. Baffney rushed 18 times for 141 yards while Bishop gained 102 yards on 29 tries.
"It was a hard-fought game that could have gone either way," DeSales coach Josh Richard said. "We made too many mistakes, but I was proud of the way the boys fought and persevered throughout the game. We'll put this one behind us and now focus on what is to come in the postseason."
