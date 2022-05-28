YAKIMA — DeSales Catholic High School’s 2022 varsity softball team extended its postseason run to the end of the state Class 1B tournament Saturday, May 28, as the Irish kept themselves in contention for third place by crushing Wilbur-Creston-Keller for a 25-0 victory in their consolation semifinal at Gateway Sport Complex in Yakima
The third-place playoff put the Irish up against Naselle later that afternoon, finishing after press time for the Sunday U-B print edition. See the U-B sports website, union-bulletin.com/sports or Tuesday's paper for the results.
On Friday, the Irish saw their run at the state championship slip in the semifinals as they fell to Liberty Christian in a 13-12 setback at the Gateway Sports Complex in Yakima.
The Irish had started the day triumphant in the quarterfinals, knocking off Naselle in a 14-4 rout.
