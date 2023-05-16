POMEROY — DeSales handed Colton an 11-7 softball defeat here on Monday, May 15, in a game that began on March 30 but was halted in the fourth inning due to darkness.
The Irish scored three runs in the top of the fourth inning to hold a 7-6 lead as the postponement began.
On Monday, DeSales added a fifth-inning run and three more in the sixth for the victory.
The Irish win creates a three-way tie between Colton, DeSales and Sunnyside Christian in the Southeast 1B League for the final two spots to the District playoffs Friday in Spokane.
The tiebreaker will be played on Wednesday at Walla Walla Community College. with the Irish playing Sunnyside Christian at 1 p.m., and the winner of that game playing Colton at 3 p.m.
Should the game-one winner win both games, the two losers will play at 5 p.m. for the last playoff spot.
On Monday, Kate Dunham led the way for the Irish, as she homered to finish the two-day game, batting 3-for-3 with a walk, homer, double and five steals, while pitching four innings of relief and striking out eleven.
“Kate was fabulous today,” DeSales head coach Pat Wahl said, “as she carried us with her bat and arm in a game we needed to win or our season would be over. You can’t say enough about how much she means to the team or what kind of teammate she is. We are so blessed to have her on our team.”
