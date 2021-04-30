TOUCHET — DeSales Catholic High School's baseball team routed Touchet twice in a doubleheader here Thursday, April 29, taking the opener 10-0 and then the second game 21-4.
"DeSales is a good hitting team in both games," Touchet coach Tim McKeown said. "We didn’t challenge them at all. We had a couple of good innings, but that’s not good enough against a good team like DeSales."
DeSales continues this season Tuesday, when it hosts a playoff, advancing to postseason playoffs on a high note with the Thursday sweep here.
The first game featured Ryan Chase pacing the Irish attack with four hits, and also pitching five shutout innings. Touchet mustered only one hit while Chase chalked up eight strikeouts before action stopped in the fifth inning due to the 10-run mercy rule.
DeSales had taken over with a 9-run rally in the third.
The Irish later mounted a 9-0 lead in the second game, and never really let up.
Billy Holtzinger, Drake Scott and Sal Sisk took turns pitching for DeSales, limited Touchet to three hits.
"We are young, we just couldn’t compete today," McKeown said. "I know we tried hard, made some mistakes, but we are learning."
The Touchet season ended Thursday with Haden Kincaid, Chester Bergevin, Grayson Zessin and Seth Ogden scratching out all their hits for the two games.
"It’s a tough way to finish our season," McKeown said. "But hopefully this will give my team a little taste for next year."