DeSales' District 9 volleyball tournament came to an end on Saturday, Nov. 5, with a three-set loss to Pomeroy in a loser-out match.
That match followed the tourney opener against Oakesdale, a three-set loss on Tuesday, and a five-set victory over Sunnyside Christian on Thursday.
On Saturday, the Pirates won 25-20, 25-21, 25-23. 20-25, 21-25 and 23-25
"A loss is not how a team wants to end a season, but it helps heal the wound if you fought hard, played well as a team and can walk away with your head held high," Irish coach Steve Ruthven said.
Neither team took any sizable leads through the match, with the widest point spread being the winning margin of five points in the first set.
"The ladies improved throughout the year and showed that improvement on the court today," Ruthven said. "Senior Tayle Mooney played really well the last two matches of her high school career. She had great stats in Sunnyside on Thursday and duplicated that today. Her leadership and decision making will be missed next year."
Mooney finished with five aces on 14 of 14 serving, 12 digs and 13 assists.
Fellow DeSales senior Emma Klein also completed her high school career on Saturday.
"Emma played many roles for the Irish this year," Ruthven said. "In our big win against Liberty Christian, Emma stepped in as a middle and probably had the best match of her career. The Lady Irish could always count on Emma to fill the shoes that needed to be filled."
In the final match, Irish sophomore middle Heidi Scott had three kills, seven blocks, was 100% serving and had five digs, freshman middle Anniston Jimenez had eight kills and two blocks, and sophomore libero Helen Helberg Wilson came up with 12 digs.
Against Sunnyside Christian on Thursday, DeSales won 23-25, 25-10, 27-25, 23-25 and 15-12.
And on Tuesday against Oakesdale, the Irish fell 25-5, 25-12, 25-8.
"The No. 4 from the Grape Division ran into a very strong No. 1 from the Wheat Division of District 9," Ruthven said. "We knew we were coming up against a very strong team and the Knighthawks showed it. Overall, we did make them work and we held tough in the second set."
