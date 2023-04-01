COLTON, Wash. — DeSales Catholic High School's varsity softball team was midway through the second game of its Southeast 1B Conference Grape Division doubleheader on a blustery Thursday, March 30, when the Irish left because darkness had forced the action at Colton High to stop.
The Irish were up 7-6 in the bottom of the fourth inning when play was suspended.
"The game will be continued at a date that has yet to be determined," Irish coach Pat Wahl reported Saturday morning.
The Irish had lost the opener, 11-10.
They are already scheduled to next play April 11 in Dayton as they face the Dayton-Waitsburg combine in a doubleheader with its first pitch expected around 2 p.m.
The Irish battled Colton.
Abi Guest tripled twice in the first game, walked twice and stole two bases for the Irish while teammate Jeyten Strnadel also had a couple of hits.
But errors thwarted an 11-strikeout performance by Irish pitcher Kate Dunham as Colton plated two runs in the bottom of the seventh to snatch the opener.
“Errors were our undoing today as we let one slip away,” Wahl said. “Physical errors will happen, and we understand that, but the mental ones are the ones that are the most frustrating.
"The team proved they are as good as Colton and can beat them. Now we need to do it. It will be a fun season.”
