DeSales Catholic School's varsity softball team is headed this weekend, May 19-20, to the postseason District 6/7/9 Championship Tournament in Spokane.
The Irish captured the last available Southeast 1B Conference seed for districts Wednesday, May 17, when they captured third place by knocking off Colton in an extra inning to prevail 20-18 at the Walla Walla Community College softball venue.
Having finished the regular season locked up with both Colton and Sunnyside Christian for second place, the Irish met both of them Wednesday in a showdown that would determine which two would go on to districts.
The Irish started the day with a setback, battling Sunnyside Christian to an extra inning before falling in a 4-3 loss.
But then the Irish were tossed a life preserver for they could only watch as Sunnyside Christian clinched second place by upending Colton in an 8-7 decision that spared DeSales from elimination.
Third place still up for grabs, the Irish wound up bouncing Colton.
The Irish are bound for districts as one of eight teams vying for five spots at state, May 26-27, in Yakima in the Gateway Sports Complex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.