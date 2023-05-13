DeSales Catholic School's varsity softball team won one of two crucial matchups in its Southeast 1B Conference doubleheader Friday, May 12, in Walla Walla as the Irish fell to Sunnyside Christian in the opener with a 16-4 setback before taking the second game in a 15-13 nailbiter.
The Irish came away with their overall record so far this season now 11-7, their league mark at 7-4 ranking them one game under second-place Colton and a half-game back of Sunnyside Christian as the regular season nears its conclusion.
Amidst this bottleneck finish, the Irish will resume their March 30 game against Colton after it had been suspended due to darkness in the fourth inning with DeSales up 7-6.
Play is scheduled to resume Monday, May 15, in Pomeroy starting around 4 p.m.
"A DeSales win creates a three-way tie (with Sunnyside Christian) for second and a playoff on Wednesday for the final two spots to districts.," Irish coach Pat Wahl said.
The Irish go to Pomeroy on a high note, still alive in the race to qualify for districts thanks to their bounce-back victory Friday.
Kate Dunham finished the day with six hits, including a home run, for the Irish while teammates Abi Guest and Natalia Balderas each tallied four hits as Dylan Grant and Carolina Kutsch each had three.
But after the Irish had already been routed in the opener, they went to the fifth inning of the second game down 13-7.
“The way we came back and refused to fold after the Game 1 loss is a tribute to the girls and the coaches,” Wahl said. “Never giving up, with their season on the line, I couldn’t be prouder of the team’s grit and perseverance.
"I’m also glad our two seniors, Natalia and Dylan Grant (two doubles) were able to remember their last game at home to be a memorable one. We will miss them, but appreciate what they contributed both on the field and by example.”
