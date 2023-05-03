RICHLAND — DeSales Catholic School's varsity softball team was defeated in both games of its Southeast 1B Conference doubleheader Tuesday, May 2, as the Irish fell to first-place Liberty Christian in 15-4 and then 19-3 losses.
The Irish came away with their overall record so far this season now 10-6, their league mark 6-3.
They are scheduled to next play Friday, hosting Sunnyside Christan for a regular-season-ending doubleheader with its first pitch at 2 p.m.
"The winner advances to the districts in Spokane," Irish coach Pat Wahl said.
The Irish look to bounce back from their setbacks Tuesday at Liberty Christian.
Kate Dunham finished the day with four hits, including a home run, for the Irish.
But the Irish were unable to contain the Liberty Christian lineup.
“We knew it would be tough,” Wahl said. “LC is a quality opponent, but we welcomed the opportunity to experience postseason competition.
"Now we need to work hard and beat Sunnyside Christian to qualify for the district playoffs. This is the fun time of year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.