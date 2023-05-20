SPOKANE — Two runs in the top of the first inning put DeSales Catholic School's varsity softball team on its way to victory Friday, May 19, in the postseason District 6/7/9 Championship tournament at Franklin Park as the Irish crushed Mary Walker in a 22-4.
"Kate Dunham led the Irish at the plate and on the hill as she collected five hits in five at bats with a home run and two triples and limited the Chargers to two hits while striking out ten in a mercy rule shortened five-inning game," Irish coach Pat Wahl said. "DeSales’ 17 hits were too much for MW, as all but one starter scored twice in the rout.
"The Irish conclude the tournament with games on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. when they meet league rival Liberty Christian in the semifinals, followed by additional games in the afternoon as they attempt to secure another berth in next week’s state tournament in Yakima."
