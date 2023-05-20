Regardless how DeSales Catholic School's varsity softball team fared this weekend at the postseason District 6/7/9 Championship Tournament in Spokane, the Irish had already made this season an unforgettable one.
The Irish faced the possibility of their season ending multiple times over the span of six days while they forced the Southeast 1B Conference to organize a makeup game and then a three-team tiebreaker for second and third place before the official postseason was scheduled to get underway.
First, a loss to Sunnyside Christian last Friday in the second game of their doubleheader at DeSales would have finished off the Irish — and time was dwindling on them in the fourth inning, down 13-7 in what had been scheduled as the regular season finale.
But the Irish rallied to win, 15-13, so they were far from done — as were Sunnyside Christian and Colton, both also vying for second place.
Amidst their bottleneck, the Irish and Colton needed to complete their March 30 game that had been suspended due to darkness in the fourth inning with DeSales up 7-6.
Action resumed Monday in Pomeroy, with the Irish in need of a victory just to play at least one more game, and they again prevailed 11-7.
Now locked up with both Colton and Sunnyside Christian for second place, the Irish found themselves in a three-team showdown Wednesday at Walla Walla Community College's softball venue to determine which two would qualify for districts while the odd one out was done.
The Irish started the day with a setback, battling Sunnyside Christian to an extra inning before suffering a 4-3 loss.
But then the Irish were tossed a life preserver as they could only watch while Sunnyside Christian clinched second place by upending Colton in an 8-7 decision that spared DeSales from elimination.
Third place still up for grabs, the Irish wound up bouncing Colton in an extra inning with their 20-18 victory.
The tripleheader had gone on more than 9.5 hours, and that was on top of an already busy week — so what if districts might mean four more games this weekend?
"It's amazing," Irish coach Pat Wahl said. "The perseverance and will of these girls. They've been on the brink (of elimination) for the last week quite a few times, and they just refused to give up. I can't say enough about their hard work. We've very proud of them."
This sort of week would take its toll on any student-athlete, but the Irish refused to back down.
"I think we'll be fine," Wahl said. "We've always felt — we noticed it last year, and we kept preaching to them — that if we can just get out of our own league, because of how tough our league is, that we could do some damage.
"We did it last year at districts and then at state. We ended up third, and the other two teams that were ahead of us were both from our league. It just kind of validated that our league, finishing 1-2-3 at state, was as tough as it is.
"That's why we've just been preaching, 'Hey, we know how tough our league is so let's get through the league, qualify and see what we can do again this year.
"They know that, because they saw it and they experienced it. Now a lot of them weren't starters last year, because we lost four good players from last year's team. Someone had to step in, and they've done more than adequate for us.
"We very pleased with the effort, and we think we can go pretty far. We're expecting to go to state after this weekend. We're hoping that this weekend will be just another step up the ladder to state. We'll see."
This week gave the Irish plenty of excitement in advance of districts.
"I felt we play really well because that first game against Sunnyside Christian went eight innings and it was a well-played game," Wahl said. "Hats off to them. They just made one play more than we did.
"They were able to win that game and then they go and beat Colton right after it. They're worthy of the second seed in our league.
"I felt our girls came through knowing that their backs were against the wall again, and they scored 20 runs. I'm pleased with their effort. We've never doubted that they'd play to the best of their abilities."
The Irish treated their fans to an unforgettable week.
"They showed some of that last Friday in the second game against Sunnyside," Wahl said. "It was a do-or-die game.
"They've shown that great perseverance throughout this week. It's hard not to be proud of that."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.