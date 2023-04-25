PASCO — DeSales Catholic High School's, Walla Walla Valley Academy's and Pomeroy's golf teams, both boys and girls, each had their kids playing 18 holes Monday, April 24, in Pasco at Sun Willows Golf Course.
The 27 girls playing on the warmest day so far this season finished with DeSales having bested teams as their top four individuals together needed only 432 strokes, which was 33 ahead of second-place Tri-Cities Prep.
Alexis Wooters led the DeSales girls with her 104, one up on teammate Lauren Williams, while teammates Tori Kimble and Anna Konen each shot 110s — the Irish also had Erin Beck shooting a 122, Talise Bivins 138.
"A very pleasant day for the girls," DeSales coach Lon Olson said.
Atop the individual leaderboard was Pomeroy's Chase Caruso with her 84 while teammate Kaitlyn Bartels placed fourth on a 100, one behind third-place Nell Dodd, of Walla Walla Valley Academy.
Meanwhile, the 28 boys playing finished with DeSales second among teams.
DeSales tallied a 357, which was 20 over Tri-Cities Prep.
Jake Buratto shot a personal-best 84 to match Jack Lesko for the top DeSales score while teammate Eli Hu rwitz was four strokes back with his own record-setting card — another included Konen on the girls team — and Matt Beck added his 101.
DeSales also had Jaxon McGhan-Kezele at 119, Tim Gogl 128.
Pomeroy boys featured Brady Bott shooting an 82, Grayson Slaybaugh 90, JR Ott 94.
