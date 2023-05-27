EPHRATA, Wash. — The 2023 season for the DeSales High School baseball team ended with a pair of losses in Class 1B state tournament action over the weekend at Johnson-O'Brien Stadium.
The Irish, who finished up with a 20-5 record in Keith Woelber's fifth season as head coach, lost the third-place game to Liberty Christian on Saturday, 8-4, after bowing to Naselle, 4-2, in a semifinal contest on Friday.
Both DeSales and Liberty Christian scored a run in Saturday's second inning. Irish center fielder Daniel Balof led off the home second by being hit by a pitch, moved to third on an errant pick-off throw by Patriots' starting pitcher Dawson Mooney, and scored on an infield grounder to second base off the stick of Remy Arceo.
The Patriots took advantage of a DeSales error to plate a tie-breaking run the fifth inning.
DeSales threatened to equalize in the home fifth when it placed runners at first and second with two out. Joe Baffney singled to left to move the runners along, but the Patriots' Sam Culver cut down Connor Nunez at the plate to end the inning.
Liberty Christian scored twice more in the sixth on a Mooney double to left.
Billy Holtzinger started the Irish sixth by striking out, but reached base on a passed ball. Holtzinger advanced to second on a Hudson Hall base hit.
Balof hit into a 6-4 fielder's choice to put runners at the corners with one out and, after swiping second, scored on a two-run single by Arceo.
Liberty Christian put the game out of reach with a four-run seventh that was helped along by a couple of Irish errors.
DeSales tallied its final run on a Patriots' snafu in the bottom of the seventh.
Mooney was able to overcome his early-game indiscretion with six innings of three-hit ball highlighted by nine strikeouts.
Saturday's win was Liberty Christian's third over the Irish this season. It swept a league doubleheader from DeSales in early May by scores of 8-5 and 12-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.