COLBERT, Wash. — DeSales Catholic School's varsity baseball team was already bound for state Saturday, May 13, when the Irish played a couple of postseason District 7/9 Tournament matchups at Northwest Christian High that determined seeding.
The Irish joined Almira-Coulee-Hartline, Liberty Christian and Wilbur-Creston-Keller in a bracket to establish the top four out of their district.
DeSales came away with first place.
The Irish are scheduled to next play May 20 with the start of Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Class 1B Championship Tournament competition.
Saturday started with the Irish defeating Almira-Coulee-Hartline with an 11-3 victory.
Daniel Balof and Billy Holtzinger each ended up driving home a couple of runs for the Irish.
They finished the top of the second inning already up 9-0 and held on to the end.
Back at it for an afternoon match up here, the Irish knocked off Liberty Christian in the district title game with a 6-4 win.
Joe Baffney had three hits and two runs batted in for the Irish.
They went to the sixth inning up 6-2, and that proved to be enough.
