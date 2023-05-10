DeSales Catholic School and Pomeroy golfers, boys and girls, got started on postseason competition Wednesday, May 10, in Walla Walla at Veterans Memorial Golf Course with the Sub-District 9 Championships.
The day finished with DeSales qualifying five boys and three girls for the next round at districts May 18 in Clarkston, Washington, on Red Wolf Golf Club while Pomeroy will send two boys and three girls.
Districts will help determine who qualifies for state May 23-24 in Tumwater, Washington.
"Both sub-district and district scores will be combined to take the top five boys and top four girls to state," DeSales coach Lon Olson said.
Subdistricts included 20 boys playing for 12 spots at districts.
DeSales qualified Jack Lesko, Eli Hurowitz, Jake Buratto, Matt Beck and Tim Gogl for districts, while Pomeroy gets to send Brady Botts and Grayson Slaybaugh.
Lesko topped the individual leaderboard by completing the 18 holes on only 86 strokes, one ahead of Botts, and then followed by Beck in third place with his 89.
Hurowitz tied Buratto for fifth, each shooting a 93 — they trailed Liberty Christian's Ivan Spence by three strokes — and Slaybaugh followed them in seventh place with his 102.
Gogl placed ninth with his 107, three behind Tekoa-Rosalia's Kellen Tee, and then three Tekoa Rosalia boys tied for the last spot at districts.
Pomeroy had J.R. Ott missing the cut by one stroke while DeSales' Jaxon Kezele finished his season with a 122.
Meanwhile, subdistricts included 15 girls competing for eight spots at districts.
Pomeroy qualified Chase Caruso, Kiersten Bartels and Elena Morfin while DeSales gets to send Tori Kimble, Lauren Williams and Alexis Wooters.
Caruso placed second on the individual leaderboard with her 90, one behind St. John's McKensie Stanley, while both Bartels and Kimble tied for fourth place with each shooting a 108 after Tekoa-Rosalia's Maddie Haas had turned in a 99.
Williams and Morfin tied for sixth place with each shooting a 112, and Wooters nabbed the last spot at district with her 115.
DeSales saw the season end for three other girls as Anna Konen shot a 121, Talise Bivins 147, Erin Beck 151.
