Quarterback Joe Baffney completed 11-of-17 passes for 259 yards and five touchdowns — four of which went to fellow senior Jack Lesko — and rushed for 119 yards and three scores as DeSales steamrolled its way to a 54-14 victory over Quilcene in Class 1B state football action on Friday, Nov. 11, at Ty Baffney Field.
The once-beaten Irish will face the team responsible for their lone loss to this point of the 2022 season — undefeated and Southeast 1B League champion Liberty Christian — next weekend in the state quarterfinals.
The visiting Rangers stunned DeSales with the game's first touchdown just a minute and 40 seconds after the opening kickoff.
Six-foot-1, 222-pound Deakon Budnek, who rushed for 46 yards on the game's first snap, scored on a 1-yard run four plays after that to complete a 75-yard, five play series and give Quilcene a 6-0 lead.
He ended up with 126 yards on 17 carries before leaving the game late in the second quarter due to an injury.
DeSales, after yielding its first opening-quarter score of the season, responded with 20 unanswered points.
Baffney, who surpassed the 3,000-yard passing plateau for his career after a 47-yard strike to Carter Green, tied the score with a two-yard TD and hit Lesko with a 2-point conversion pass at the 9:10 mark to give the Irish an 8-6 edge.
"That was a good response to their score," DeSales coach Josh Richard said. "They put us back on our heels a little bit, but I was proud of the boys for keeping their poise."
Baffney legged his way to a 45-yard tally with 4:47 on the clock, then hit Sal Sisk with a 32-yard touchdown pass with 39 seconds to go and DeSales went to the second quarter up 20-6.
"We finished the quarter strong," Richard said. "We've been doing that all year long except for the Liberty Christian game last week."
The Irish have outscored their opponents in the first quarter this season by a 202-6 margin.
Quilcene, despite the loss of Budnek, closed to within six, 20-14, on a 33-yard run by Dominic Smith and 2-point run by Mason Iverson with 59 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
But it was the Irish who would take momentum into the halftime locker room. Baffney and Lesko teamed up for a 49-yard pitch-and-catch with 33 seconds left that, coupled with a 2-point pass from Baffney to Caden McCollaugh, lifted DeSales to a 28-14 lead at intermission.
"That score was huge," Richard said. "Just when it looked like we were going to go into halftime reeling, the boys stepped up and produced a big play."
The Irish exploded for 26 points in the third quarter. Baffney threw 62-and 30-yard touchdown passes to Lesko within the first 1:54 of the period, scampered for a 45-yard score at the 8:56 mark, and tossed a 13-yard TD to Lesko with 4:42 left.
Sean Sollars ran in a 2-point conversion after the Baffney-to-Lesko hookup of 30 yards.
"We put forth a solid effort in the second half," Richard said. "It was a good performance overall."
DeSales ended up with 445 yards of total offense while its defense forced three second-half fumbles.
