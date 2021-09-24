DeSales Catholic High School's varsity volleyball team jumped ahead of 1B Southeast Conference foe Liberty Christian here Thursday, Sept. 23, but the visiting Patriots took the next three sets in a row to beat the Irish in four. The scores were 20-25, 25-14, 25-13, 25-22.
"Occasionally I have to remind myself of the overall youth of this team — often times, tonight, only having freshmen and sophomores on the floor," Irish coach Steve Ruthven said. "We didn't get the win, but I am very happy with the continued improvement and growth of this team."
The Irish (1-5 overall, 0-1 in the league) looks to bounce back Tuesday when they host Sunnyside Christian for a match starting at 6 p.m.
Maddie Wahl, a senior at DeSales, served 90% with three aces, four kills and six digs.
"Maddie is a strong player and provides great leadership to this young team," coach Ruthven said.
But the Irish were without their only other upperclassman, starting setter Tayle Mooney.
DeSale sophomore Leah Ruthven and freshman Tori Kimble filled the void.
In addition to stepping into a shared setter position, Ruthven served 86% with six aces adding five digs on defense.
"Leah and Tori stepped up and did a very good job running the offense tonight," coach Ruthven said. "Neither of them had played in the setter position on the varsity team this year, let alone, tasked with running a different offense."
Meanwhile, the Irish also had sophomore Alexis Wooters serving 85% with two aces and nine digs on defense.
Irish came out with high energy as they won the first set with good passing and serving.
But then Liberty Christian got its game going, and opened each of the next three sets with a big run.
The Irish still made the final set a battle, rallying to tie thing up at 15-15 and later getting as close as 23-22, but Liberty Christian managed to escape.
"Tonight was a big challenge, but the girls played very well and worked hard as a team," coach Ruthven said.
