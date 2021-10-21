DeSales Catholic High School's varsity volleyball team captured its third straight win here Thursday, Oct. 21, with a 3-0 victory over Yakama Nation Tribal School. Scores per set were 25-17, 25-8, 25-5.
Maddie Wahl, the only Irish senior, finished her last match here with 12 kills, two digs and 14 aces on 21-for-23 serving.
The Irish (5-10 overall, 4-5 in the league) wound up totalling 30 aces.
"It was a great night for the Lady Irish, getting a homecoming senior night win," coach Steve Ruthven said.
They will next play Tuesday in Richland at Liberty Christian.
