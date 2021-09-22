POMEROY — DeSales Catholic High School's volleyball team fell to Pomeroy in straight sets here Tuesday, Sept. 21. The scores were 25-12, 25-13, 25-14.
The Irish (1-4 record) were coming off their first victory of the season, Saturday at home against Chesterton Academy of Spokane, but Pomeroy dominated them.
Still, faced with a tough opponent here away from home, Irish coach Steve Ruthven saw positives.
"Serve receive got us a few times, but overall, our passing was much improved," he said. "We had more offensive opportunities in this match than we have had yet this year. We just need to improve our conversion rate."
The Irish look to bounce back with the start of 1B Southeast Conference matches Thursday when they host Liberty Christian, starting at 6 p.m.
Regina Nelson finished the Pomeroy match with four aces on 9-of-9 serving and 17 digs for DeSales while teammates Alexis Wooters and Helen Hellberg Wilson each hustled after seven digs.
But the first two sets opened with big Pomeroy runs, 10-2 in the first and 12-0 in the second.
DeSales managed to keep pace midway through the third set, with Pomeroy only up 13-9, but then the Pirates pulled away.
"We came out in the first set not moving our feet and not converting offensive opportunities into points," Ruthven said.
Different story Saturday against Chesterton Academy, with the Irish in control from start to finish. The scores were 25-10, 25-17, 25-15.
DeSales ended up totaling 25 aces, with senior Tayle Mooney serving eight of them while also dishing 17 assists and hustling after three digs.
"Tayle had a very good game today," Ruthven said. "She was able to spread the offense around and was strong from the service line."
The Irish started the match with high energy and good serving, scoring nine aces and five kills in the first set, and they never looked back.
Maddie Wahl and Heidi Scott both wound up with four aces on 90% serving. Wahl also scored five kills, and Scott had three.
"The Irish played well today with much improved passing on serve receive, a bit more offensive production and were able to hold the service percentage at 82%," Ruthven said. "It was a very good team effort. Our offense was balanced with attacks coming from all hitters and our defense had much improved passing.
"The volleyball program at Chesterton is newer and we hope that this match is the first of a long lasting friendly rivalry."
