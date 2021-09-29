SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — DeSales Catholic High School's varsity volleyball team nearly pulled off an epic comeback here Tuesday, Sept. 28, but wound up falling in five sets to 1B Southeast Conference foe Sunnyside Christian. The scores were 25-18, 25-15, 18-25, 22-25, 15-12.
"It would have been really easy for the Irish to slide through the third set and lose in three; but they didn't," Irish coach Steve Ruthven said. "They came out to take the third, fourth and fought hard in the fifth. They regained their confidence and almost rode it to a five-set win."
Maddie Wahl finished the match with 18 kills, four aces on 87.5% serving, five blocks and 12 digs for the Irish (1-6 overall, 0-2 in the league) while teammate Alexis Wooters had three aces on 97% serving and 14 digs, Regina Nelson added two aces on 90% serving, and Tori Kimble had two aces on 87.5% serving and six digs.
The Irish look to build off the remarkable performance Thursday when they next play at Prescott, starting at 6 p.m.
"Coming from behind to almost win the set was something to be proud of," Ruthven said. "However, we need to work to come out of the gate strong and to keep that strength throughout the match."
Sunnyside Christian may have taken the first two sets, but the Irish had started the match with a 9-1 run.
It would take them a while to recapture that spark.
"After jumping out to a big lead in the first, the energy level on the DeSales side of the net went down," Ruthven said. "We were not moving well nor working well as a team."
Sunnyside Christian was primed to make short work of the match, but the Irish refused to go down quietly.
They led the entire third set, and evened things up in the fourth with strong serving by Kimball and hustling defense to erase an early Sunnyside Christian lead.
The tiebreaker was knotted 11-11 after DeSales had rallied out of a seven-point deficit, but Sunnyside Christian prevailed.
