RICHLAND — DeSales Catholic High School's varsity volleyball team wrapped up its season with a epic playoff match here Thursday, Nov. 4, as the Irish challenged Liberty Christian through five hard-fought sets but came up short in the tiebreaker. Scores were 21-25, 25-19, 17-25, 25-11, 15-7.
"Not being able to win this match and play at home on Saturday was a bit of a disappointment for the girls; however, making it to the playoffs and loosing a match when you are playing your best and competing well is not a bad way to finish out the season," Irish coach Steve Ruthven said.
Though their season ended, the Irish came away on a positive note.
"The Lady Irish improved greatly over the course of this season," Ruthven said. "Overall, our team is very young and it will be fun to watch these ladies advance over the next few years."
Maddie Wahl finished her last high school match with nine kills, a block, two aces on 19-for-21 serving, and nine digs for DeSales.
"Maddie finished her senior season with a solid performance," Ruthven said. "She was a strong force all season long, set a great example for our younger players and will be greatly missed."
The Irish had several other strong performances.
Tayle' Mooney added two aces on 16-of-19 serving with seven digs and 11 assists, Alexis Wooters had four aces on 20-of-21 serving with nine digs, Regina Nelson had five kills, Helen Hellberg Wilson had 14 digs, Tori Kimble had two aces on 16-of--18 serving and 10 digs, and Anniston Jimenez had a kill, six blocks and an ace on 15-of-17 serving.
The Irish had appeared to have the match in hand after the first three sets, but Liberty Christian rallied.
"The ladies worked hard to close the gaps but were not able to come back for another set win," Ruthven said.
