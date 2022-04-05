COLLEGE PLACE — Connor Nunes finished the doubleheader with seven hits for DeSales Catholic High School's varsity baseball team Tuesday, April 5, as the undefeated Irish romped to 22-2 and 18-3 victories at Walla Walla Valley Academy.
The Irish (10-0 record) totaled 41 hits on the day as each game ended after only five innings due to the mercy rule.
"Hitters stayed patient and found the pitches the could hit well and used the big part of the field," Irish coah Keith Woelber said "Connor Nunes got us going in Game One, going 4-for-4 with two doubles and a home run, driving in seven runs. He showed great confidence being very young in his high school career.”
Irish pitchers Ryan Chase, Sal Sisk and Billy Holtzinger shutdown the Knights (1-5 record), limiting them to only seven hits on the day while chalking up 19 strikeouts over the combined 10 innings.
“Chase and Sisk both pitched extremely well in our doubleheader today," Woelber said. "Ryan had 12 strikeouts with one walk, and Sal had five K's with two walks.”
The Irish will next play April 12 at College Place High School against the varsity Hawks, with the first pitch scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
“Next Tuesday will be a huge test for us as we face off in a single non-league game against College Place High School," Woelber said. "They are playing extremely well right now, and I am looking forward to see how we measure up.”
April 12 will also see the Knights hosting the College Place junior varsity Hawks for a doubleheader starting at 3 p.m
